Shakhtar Donetsk Chief Dreaming of Manchester City Away Game to Support Children in Ukraine

Shakhtar Donetsk director of football Darijo Srna has stated that he would love an away trip to Manchester City to help support children in Ukraine on the next stage of the club's peace tour this summer, in a new interview this week.

Amidst the horrific scenes in the hometowns of Ukraine following the invasion of Russia, professional clubs are attempting to bring peace to the fore by announcing peace tours in the summer ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

Shakhtar Donetsk have so far played in Greece, Poland and Turkey and their sporting director Darijo Srna is dreaming of a trip to the Etihad Stadium to face Pep Guardiola's Manchester City, with a aim to help raise funds for children in Ukraine as part of their peacekeeping mission.

With Fernandinho and Oleksandr Zinchenko having spent time at Shakhtar at different stages in their respective careers, Srna is keen to reunite with the current Manchester City first-team pair and recently spoke to Sky News about his dream of meeting the Premier League champions.

Shakhtar 1

"My dream, and our dream, is to play against Manchester City because we have a lot of connections with Pep Guardiola, with Manchester City - their captain Fernandinho is our ex-player and also (Oleksandr) Zinchenko," Srna said, as quoted by Tom Parmenter.

Shakhtar 2

"We (Shakhtar and Manchester City) know each other, we are friends. I know they are waiting for us and we will do everything to arrive in England and play against Manchester City.

Shakhtar 3

"We believe that we will continue this global tour in July and maybe August - of course lots of clubs from England call us to play against them.

"We will go everywhere if we can receive help for Ukrainian people; physically we are here (Lviv) but our hearts are in Ukraine. 

"For us, it's not a problem to fly to USA or Brazil, it is important we help everyone who needs help in this moment, it is a lot of people, believe me. We must be positive; we must smile together and cry together.

"When we are playing for 90 minutes, we are all happy and we forget about war, just for 90 minutes, and then after that, we are all together on phones speaking to our friends about what is happening. We are showing to everyone that we are one family."

