Skip to main content

"Shall We Take a Coffee?" - Danilo Recites Bizarre Story With Stranger Whilst at Manchester City

Former Manchester City star Danilo has been reciting a bizarre story with a stranger in the town centre, with the Brazilian ending up inviting him for coffee.

Everyone you read, see, or hear about Danilo's time at Manchester City has always been positive.

A modern professional who never complained about a lack of playing time, he was quite visibly loved around the dressing room and wherever he has gone, has left with a pretty decorated trophy cabinet.

He has won a staggering 18 major honours with some of the world's elite sides - including Manchester City, Juventus, Real Madrid, and Porto.

Speaking to Football Italia, the Brazilian has been reflecting on his career so far and was prompted to discuss his time at Manchester City, particularly working under Pep Guardiola.

imago0039714721h

Danilo hugs Fernandinho

imago0039577889h

Danilo greets fans before the match

“I liked my life in England," the 30-year-old said.

Read More

"Once in a while, people stopped me saying: ‘Hey, you are Danilo.’ I was like: ‘Yes, shall we take a coffee?’ People think that we footballers have a different life, but I like to remain grounded."

Perhaps it is not a surprise to many that Danilo was this friendly. Inviting a stranger to coffee may be a shock to some - especially with Danilo's line of work - but his selfless seemingly stretches to off-the-pitch, as well as on it.

Finishing the interview by talking about Pep Guardiola, Danilo was understandably very kind in his assessment of working under the Catalan.

“Players who are lucky enough to work with Guardiola make the most if they are smart. It’s like attending a coaching course," Danilo concluded.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

imago0040316250h
News

"Shall We Take a Coffee?" - Danilo Recites Bizarre Story With Stranger Whilst at Manchester City

By Harry Siddalljust now
Pep CX
News

Pep Guardiola Reveals Favourite And Toughest Parts of Being Manchester City Manager

By Vayam Lahoti29 minutes ago
imago0045657887h
News

Manchester City's Pep Guardiola Identifies His Best Characteristic as a Football Manager

By Srinivas Sadhanand4 hours ago
imago1010265986h
News

Pep Guardiola Reveals List of Managerial Best Friends in New Interview

By Srinivas Sadhanand4 hours ago
Screenshot 2022-03-03 at 21.44.35
News

Manchester City Stars Enjoy City Centre Night Out Ahead of Manchester United Clash

By Adam Booker14 hours ago
imago0007869186h
News

Exclusive: Shaun Wright-Phillips Lifts Lid on Mixed Relationship with Former Manchester City Manager Roberto Mancini

By Vayam Lahoti15 hours ago
imago1010279300h
News

"Trophyless Season, Here We Go", "Chelsea is Probably Easier" - Many Manchester City Fans React to FA Cup Quarter-Final Draw

By Vayam Lahoti15 hours ago
imago1010260959h
News

FA Cup Quarter-Final Draw Complete as Manchester City Face Southampton

By Harry Winters16 hours ago