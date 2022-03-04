"Shall We Take a Coffee?" - Danilo Recites Bizarre Story With Stranger Whilst at Manchester City

Former Manchester City star Danilo has been reciting a bizarre story with a stranger in the town centre, with the Brazilian ending up inviting him for coffee.

Everyone you read, see, or hear about Danilo's time at Manchester City has always been positive.

A modern professional who never complained about a lack of playing time, he was quite visibly loved around the dressing room and wherever he has gone, has left with a pretty decorated trophy cabinet.

He has won a staggering 18 major honours with some of the world's elite sides - including Manchester City, Juventus, Real Madrid, and Porto.

Speaking to Football Italia, the Brazilian has been reflecting on his career so far and was prompted to discuss his time at Manchester City, particularly working under Pep Guardiola.

IMAGO / Sportimage Danilo hugs Fernandinho IMAGO / Sportimage Danilo greets fans before the match

“I liked my life in England," the 30-year-old said.

"Once in a while, people stopped me saying: ‘Hey, you are Danilo.’ I was like: ‘Yes, shall we take a coffee?’ People think that we footballers have a different life, but I like to remain grounded."

Perhaps it is not a surprise to many that Danilo was this friendly. Inviting a stranger to coffee may be a shock to some - especially with Danilo's line of work - but his selfless seemingly stretches to off-the-pitch, as well as on it.

Finishing the interview by talking about Pep Guardiola, Danilo was understandably very kind in his assessment of working under the Catalan.

“Players who are lucky enough to work with Guardiola make the most if they are smart. It’s like attending a coaching course," Danilo concluded.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra