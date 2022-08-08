Shaun Goater And Trevor Sinclair React To Erling Haaland's Manchester City Debut

Former Manchester City players Shaun Goater and Trevor Sinclair have both praised Erling Haaland following the Norwegian's goalscoring Premier League debut.

Haaland scored both of City's goals in their opening Premier League fixture against West Ham, which they won 2-0. The Norway striker broke the deadlock after he won a penalty in the first half when Hammers keeper Alphonse Areola brought him down in the box and he dispatched the following spot kick with ease.

The second goal was a typical Haaland strike- the forward was played through by Kevin De Bruyne after making a surging run in behind The Irons' defence, before slotting a calm finish beyond Areola.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

The Norway striker arrived from Borussia Dortmund with incredibly high expectations thanks to his remarkable record with his former side. Haaland scored 86 goals and registered a further 23 assists in just 89 games for Die Borussen, making him one of the most highly regarded strikers in world football.

Beginning the season in such strong form was important for Haaland after having a fairly poor game, by his standards, in City's Community Shield defeat to Liverpool, which drew criticism on social media.

“It’s the dream start you want, to come in like that after he’s had the Community Shield game and the critics are already against him,” Goater said via Mancity.com, commenting on Haaland's debut while appearing on the club's matchday live show.

“He had the chance then and he missed, but I was pleased to see him be in this situation and get the chance today.

“Today he showed bravery by saying I want this penalty, I’ve earned this penalty, so Pep and the team know that I’m the name that needs to be thought of when it comes to penalties.

“I see this guy hitting easily 20 goals. I don’t want to put pressure on a top player, but I can see him getting the goals, I really can.”

Goater's broadcast colleague and former Cityzen Trevor Sinclair concurred with his assessment of Haaland's debut. Sinclair was just as impressed with Haaland's performance and predicted that the Norwegian will have a big season, saying: “(Haaland) isn’t here to mess about. He wants to absolutely break records.

“It’s exciting when you’ve got (Haaland) at the focal point of the attack now and the lads are getting used to him and the passage of play. I think there’s going to be a lot of goals coming from him.”

If Haaland's Premier League debut is anything to go by, it would seem that Goater's and Sinclair's predictions could well prove to be accurate ones. The Norwegian striker will be hoping to be on the scoresheet once again in City's first home game of the season against Bournemouth this Saturday as he aims for the golden boot.

Read More Manchester City Coverage