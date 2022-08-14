Skip to main content

Shaun Wright-Phillips On Manchester City 'Masterclass' Vs Bournemouth

Former Manchester City player Shaun Wright-Phillips praises the Sky Blues post 4-0 Premier League win over Bournemouth. 

Manchester City continued their 100% start to the 2022/23 Premier League campaign yesterday afternoon, as they beat newly promoted side Bournemouth 4-0 at the Etihad.

Goals from Ilkay Gundogan, Kevin De Bruyne, and Phil Foden, were topped off with a Jefferson Lerma own goal to hand City an impressive and decisive three points.

Former Manchester City winger Shaun Wright-Phillips has now given his verdict on the result and performance, speaking to Manchester City's official club website.

The former England international said "Masterclass. City are doing what we expected, we knew we’d have good possession of the ball, we knew Bournemouth would also sit deep.We controlled the game, (Erling) Haaland was involved in retaining the ball which helped Gundogan with the first goal.

He continued "But what can you say… every time we do a show we try and find something to say that makes City sound better, but it’s just pure beauty and enjoyment to watch, it’s such a well-drilled machine."

Former Manchester City and England defender Joleon Lescott was also a matchday guest, he agreed, saying "You just recognise the quality of City. (Bournemouth) won’t have faced a team with this much understanding and quality."

Continuing "City are so efficient, almost predictable to a certain extent, but it’s so hard to stop. You know what is coming but if you do something different, they will react off that and be able to produce another outcome."

Both former Citizen's were full of praise for Pep Guardiola and Manchester City following their impressive 4-0 win against Bournemouth.

Manchester City next play next Sunday when they travel further up north to take on Newcastle United away from home in Premier League action.

