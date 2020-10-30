SI.com
Sheffield United midfielder admits he 'admires' Man City star ahead of Premier League clash

Harry Winters

Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge has said, as relayed by the Sheffield Star, how he “admires” Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne ahead of the Blades’ Premier League meeting with the Blues on Saturday.

Sheffield United, who welcome Manchester City to Bramall Lane this weekend, are looking for their first win of the Premier League season after a disastrous start to their 2020/21 campaign.

(Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Ahead of the game however, 22-year-old midfielder Sander Berge has spoke highly about both Manchester City and particularly midfielder Kevin De Bruyne. The Norwegian, who joined the Blades for upwards of £20 million last season said:

“They have the best player in the world in my opinion at the moment. De Bruyne's a player I look up to a lot. He can change the game for them no matter what the situation. He’s a big danger, but I admire him…"

De Bruyne joined Manchester City in 2015 and has become an integral part of both club and country squads in recent years. The midfielder has made 229 appearances in the past five years and been influential in the eight pieces of silverware he has won with the Blues so far.

