Sheffield United Manager Paul Heckingbottom Praises Manchester City Loanee James McAtee Following Debut

Manchester City loanee James McAtee made his debut for Sheffield United last night in their EFL Cup tie against West Brom and impressed his new manager with his performance.

McAtee spent 70 minutes on the pitch and was involved with most of The Blades' attacking movements before being substituted off for fellow City loanee Tommy Doyle. The attacking midfielder could have had two assists if Rhian Brewster and Reda Khadra would have converted the chances he provided for them, and the youngster had a chance to score himself but ultimately sent his shot over the bar.

However, despite failing to directly contribute to any goals, the 19-year-old impressed in his first game for the Championship club and was a constant source of creativity for his new side.

Although McAtee's influence diminished slightly in the second half, his manager was more than impressed with his first outing. Speaking to Yorkshire Live, Heckingbottom said: "Yeah, he could have had a couple of goals.

"He got in some good positions, you can see how he handles the ball great. It's a great one for him jumping up and seeing the physicality of it.

His new boss understands that the style of play at Brammall Lane will be different from what he is used to with City but said he tweaked his style to make the system feel more similar to McAtee.

"He's played a few games now for Man City in the first team. Not a lot of minutes, but a few games and it's a different style to playing in Europe and coming on in a few Premier League games," the Blades boss said. "Probably when City have had 70% of the ball and his role has been totally different.

"We tried to make similarities with that in terms of us having the ball and how he gets in the top end of the pitch and when we did pass we played through him and we were very good."

McAtee's move to Sheffield could allow him to force his way into City's senior squad next season if he has a successful spell in Yorkshire. The youngster was said to be in Pep Guardiola's first team plans this year but was eventually loaned out due to the sheer amount of interest in securing his services for the season.

