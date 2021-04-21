Sheikh Mansour makes decision on ownership of Man City after European Super League collapse

Manchester City's owner Sheikh Mansour has made his decision on his involvement and funding of the Premier League side, after he and the hierarchy at the club were part of a failed launch of the European Super League this week.

The world of football has endured a rollercoaster of events over the past 72 hours, with the shock reveal on Sunday night that 12 of Europe's biggest teams would be committing themselves to a European Super League - and subsequently having no involvement with UEFA's Champions League.

With almost all of the original 12 clubs now having pulled out of their various agreements with the competition, a number of key officials at several clubs have been ordered by fans to resign with immediate effect - creating some doubt over whether some key names at Manchester City would follow.

At this stage, there has been no statement from any of the key decision makers at Manchester City, including the likes of Ferran Soriano and Chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak.

Fans continue to demand an explanation for the decision to go along with the controversial European Super League plans, and there is a belief in some corners that a statement could be released in the coming hours and days, although this is unconfirmed.

With that being said however, Mike McGrath of the Telegraph understands that Manchester City's owner Sheikh Mansour remains 'totally committed' to the football club, despite the Etihad side being part of the failed coup.

It is reaffirmed that after 12 years of investing in the infrastructure of Manchester City and developing a large area of East Manchester, he is not going to walk away.

Since the collapse of the European Super League over the course of less than 24 hours, a number of key figures have had their futures at various clubs thrown into doubt, with Manchester United's Ed Woodward confirming his departure from Old Trafford.

This has also created some suggestions that the Glazer family could finally be willing to sell Manchester United.

Over on Merseyside, John W. Henry - who played a major part in the formation and launch of the European Super League alongside Real Madrid's Florentino Perez - released a video offering his apology to supporters of Liverpool on Wednesday morning.

