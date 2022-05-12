Shirt, Shorts, Socks: The Full 2022/2023 Manchester City Home Kit LEAKED

The full 2022/2023 Manchester City home kit has now been leaked on social media, ahead of the official launch from German sports manufacturers Puma.

Ahead of the official release of the 2022/2023 Manchester City kit in the coming weeks and months, German sportswear manufacturers Puma will opt for designs based on the illustrious history of the Premier League club - continuing their trend of designing bold and unique shirts since taking over from Nike prior to the 2019/2020 season.

For next season's home shirt, Manchester City fans can expect a take on the iconic kits featured in the 1960s and 1970s, when the club's traditional sky blue colour was paired with maroon detailing and trims across the full kit.

Following fresh leaked images on social media on Thursday, Manchester City fans can now gauge a complete understanding of what their on-field stars will be donning from the shirt, to shorts, to socks.

As revealed exclusively by OFOBALL, Manchester City's 2022/2023 home shirt will use a combination of both the club's traditional sky blue as the predominant colour, paired with maroon trims and detailing. The home shirt will also feature a standard collar as opposed to a form of v-neck, which will use a combination of maroon and white as the trims. For the 2022/2023 season, both the Manchester City club crest and Puma logo will be centralised, with the German kit manufacturers opting for a retro look to their latest edition for Pep Guardiola's side. Much to the joy of Manchester City supporters, the traditional sky blue home shirt will be accompanied by the classic white shorts - with the Puma logo taking on the same colour as the sponsorships on the shirt.

The socks will also be kept in traditional sky blue, with a slick maroon and white trim in the upper quarter of each sock - tying in with the theme being used in the home shirt.

As per the information of Footy Headlines in recent months, the colours used on the 2022/2023 Manchester City home shirt are termed by Puma as 'Team Light Blue' and 'Intense Red', with the former colour being the same shade as previous home shirts.

In terms of release dates, it is understood that the Manchester City home shirt for next season could become available in the coming weeks, and in time for the club's pre-season tour of the United States.

