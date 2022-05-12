Skip to main content

Shirt, Shorts, Socks: The Full 2022/2023 Manchester City Home Kit LEAKED

The full 2022/2023 Manchester City home kit has now been leaked on social media, ahead of the official launch from German sports manufacturers Puma.

Ahead of the official release of the 2022/2023 Manchester City kit in the coming weeks and months, German sportswear manufacturers Puma will opt for designs based on the illustrious history of the Premier League club - continuing their trend of designing bold and unique shirts since taking over from Nike prior to the 2019/2020 season.

For next season's home shirt, Manchester City fans can expect a take on the iconic kits featured in the 1960s and 1970s, when the club's traditional sky blue colour was paired with maroon detailing and trims across the full kit.

Following fresh leaked images on social media on Thursday, Manchester City fans can now gauge a complete understanding of what their on-field stars will be donning from the shirt, to shorts, to socks.

puma-manchester-city-2022-2023-kit-ofoball-3

As revealed exclusively by OFOBALL, Manchester City's 2022/2023 home shirt will use a combination of both the club's traditional sky blue as the predominant colour, paired with maroon trims and detailing.

puma-manchester-city-2022-2023-kit-ofoball-4

The home shirt will also feature a standard collar as opposed to a form of v-neck, which will use a combination of maroon and white as the trims.

For the 2022/2023 season, both the Manchester City club crest and Puma logo will be centralised, with the German kit manufacturers opting for a retro look to their latest edition for Pep Guardiola's side.

puma-manchester-city-2022-2023-kit-ofoball-19

Much to the joy of Manchester City supporters, the traditional sky blue home shirt will be accompanied by the classic white shorts - with the Puma logo taking on the same colour as the sponsorships on the shirt.

puma-manchester-city-2022-2023-kit-ofoball-23

The socks will also be kept in traditional sky blue, with a slick maroon and white trim in the upper quarter of each sock - tying in with the theme being used in the home shirt.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

As per the information of Footy Headlines in recent months, the colours used on the 2022/2023 Manchester City home shirt are termed by Puma as 'Team Light Blue' and 'Intense Red', with the former colour being the same shade as previous home shirts.

In terms of release dates, it is understood that the Manchester City home shirt for next season could become available in the coming weeks, and in time for the club's pre-season tour of the United States.

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube

imago1011451022h
News

"I Am So Disappointed in Him" - Pep Guardiola Breaks Praise for Kevin De Bruyne With One Main Criticism

By Srinivas Sadhanand13 minutes ago
PF
News

"Such A Big Signing For The Club!" - Phil Foden Glows With Praise for Erling Haaland Ahead of Manchester City Arrival

By Freddie Pye1 hour ago
imago1002121769h
Transfer Rumours

From Germany: Erling Haaland's Manchester City Release Clause Revealed

By Freddie Pye2 hours ago
imago1008323774h
Match Coverage

How To Watch West Ham vs Manchester City (Premier League): TV Channel, Live Stream, Kick-Off Time

By Srinivas Sadhanand2 hours ago
imago1011940784h
News

Date for Raheem Sterling Decision on Manchester City Future Anticipated - Truth Behind Arsenal and Tottenham Links Revealed

By Freddie Pye3 hours ago
imago1011947340h
Match Coverage

Five Things We Learned: Wolves 1-5 Manchester City (Premier League)

By Nathan Allen4 hours ago
imago1011939139h
News

Kevin De Bruyne Reveals Truth Behind 'Erling Haaland Celebration' Against Wolves

By Srinivas Sadhanand5 hours ago
imago1010793845h
News

Pep Guardiola Offers His First Reaction to Manchester City's Signing of Erling Haaland

By Srinivas Sadhanand5 hours ago