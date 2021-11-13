"Shows His Standards!", "He's Had Enough of Wasted Chances" - Plenty of Man City Fans React to Intense Pep Guardiola Anecdote

Plenty of Manchester City fans have reacted to a report concerning Pep Guardiola's negative reaction to his sides Champions League performance against Club Brugge.

Pep Guardiola's pursuit of perfection shows no signs of slowing down.

The Catalan manager is never satisfied and always wants to push his players to reach even higher standards. Maybe that's the reason he's been so successful everywhere he's been.

That was the same when Manchester City welcomed Club Brugge to the Etihad Stadium just a fortnight ago. Despite a 4-1 win, Guardiola wasn't happy with the way his side had played.

Phil Foden opened the scoring after a thrilling passage of play from the Blues, however, Brugge equalised just five minutes late courtesy of a John Stones own goal.

City struggled to seize the initiative in the first half, and it took a piece of individual brilliance from Joao Cancelo midway into the second half to find Riyad Mahrez and restore the lead.

The Premier League champions took over from then on, with Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus making sure of the three points.

A win that put his side top of Group A, but according to Rob Dawson of ESPN, Pep Guardiola was not impressed.

He told the Manchester City squad after the final whistle vs Brugge he had "had enough", before walking out of a stunned dressing room. However, Guardiola and his staff were delighted with the intensity of training prior to the Manchester derby.

Plenty of supporters have reacted to that news on City Xtra's Twitter page, with the vast majority noting the Catalan's constant strive for perfection as an exciting prospect for the team's future.

