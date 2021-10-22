"Sign Darwin Nunez!", "Definitely Grimaldo" - Several Man City Fans Erupt Following Reports Suggesting Club Scouts Watched Benfica in Champions League

Plenty of Manchester City fans have expressed their thoughts on recent reports suggesting that the club had sent scouts to watch both of Benfica's Champions League group-stage ties at home this season.

The Premier League champions have made a more than decent start to the new campaign despite their failure to fill the void left by Sergio Aguero's summer departure to Barcelona.

However, it is likely that the Sky Blues could enter the January transfer market to bolster their ranks, with Pep Guardiola's side without an out-and-out striker in their ranks.

Moreover, City could need reinforcements at left-back with Benjamin Mendy out of the fold for the foreseeable future, though the likes of Joao Cancelo and Oleksandr Zinchenko have provided cover at the left side of defence in recent seasons.

According to reports from Portugal, which have been translated and relayed by Sport Witness, City sent scouts to watch Uruguayan striker Darwin Nunez in the Champions League, which could mean that the forward is indeed on the Sky Blues' radar.

City could also be interested in signing Grimaldo, who has emerged as one of the best left-backs across Europe since his move to Benfica after rising through the academy ranks at Barcelona.

These links have sent City fans wild on social media, who are dreaming of their club pursuing moves for Nunez and Grimaldo, with the pathway from Benfica to Etihad Stadium having become a rather common one in recent years.

The likes of Ederson, Bernardo Silva, Joao Cancelo and Ruben Dias all signed for City having played for the Premeira Liga giants, while Nicolas Otamendi moved the other way as part of Dias' switch to Manchester last year.

