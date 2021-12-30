Skip to main content
    December 30, 2021
    "Sign Him Up!", "We've Got Another Fanboy" - Plenty of Man City Fans React to Premier League Midfielder's Shirt Collection

    Plenty of Manchester City fans have reacted to the shirt collection of West Ham United midfielder, Declan Rice - featuring quite a few past and present Blues stars.
    The emergence of Rodri this season has been a refreshing sight for Manchester City supporters.

    Club captain Fernandinho has graced the Etihad Stadium with some imperious performances for nearly a decade now. However, he turns 37-years-old in May, and City will be looking to replace him when his contract expires. 

    One player who has been on that radar is West Ham United and England star, Declan Rice.

    The 22-year-old burst onto the scene as a youngster at the Hammers and is now renowned as one of the best defensive midfielders in the country.

    Many clubs have been linked with a switch for Rice in the past; including Manchester City, Manchester United, and Chelsea. However, something on a recent social media post may have got Blues fans a little bit more excited.

    Spotted on his Instagram page, Declan Rice has been pictured with a collection of four signed City shirts framed and in a prime position within his house.

    Included within the collection are signed shirts from past and present stars of Manchester City, including Kevin De Bruyne, David Silva, Raheem Sterling, and Sergio Aguero.

    Plenty of Manchester City fans have reacted to the post over on City Xtra's Twitter page, with the vast majority getting excited over some potential transfer links with the England international.

    However, some were keen to also point out the form of Rodri, who has really nailed down the defensive midfield spot this season. 

    Here are some of our favourites:

