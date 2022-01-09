"Sign the Contract!", "Best Manager For A Reason" - Many Man City Fans Hail Pep Guardiola After Star Midfielder's Latest Comments

Plenty of Manchester City fans have taken to social media to react to Bernardo Silva's recent comments on the Spanish manager, who has 'a bit of everything' in his arsenal, according to the 27-year-old midfielder.

Guardiola has truly made his name as one of the best coaches in football since his arrival to the Etihad Stadium in the summer of 2016, making Manchester City the undisputable top dogs in the Premier League after winning a plethora of domestic trophies with the Sky Blues.

The Catalan, who previously enjoyed trophy-laden spells at Barcelona and Bayern Munich before joining the reigning top-flight champions, has brought some of the best talent from across the globe to the east side of Manchester.

What has been particularly impressive about Guardiola's reign at City is that the 50-year-old has helped the vast majority of the squad improve their game immensely by developing their knowledge and understanding of his style of play.

Whether it be players who were at the club prior to the Spaniard's arrival, such as Kevin De Bruyne, Raheem Sterling and Fernandinho, to his own signings since 2016 - Kyle Walker, Bernardo Silva and Aymeric Laporte to name a few - Guardiola has taken his squad to a different level.

In an interview with Portuguese sports newspaper A Bola this week, Bernardo Silva revealed a key trait that separates Guardiola from the rest and makes the Manchester City head coach the best manager in the world.

The three-time Premier League winner said, as quoted by Sport Witness: "I think he (Pep Guardiola) has a bit of everything. He is very complete. I’m not going to name names, but I’ve had coaches very good tactically and then, in human relation, are very weak; or vice versa.

"I think (Pep) Guardiola’s greatest strength is that, apart from having been a player at a very high level, which gives him a perspective of what we feel, his technical side is very strong."

This paean of praise from arguably Manchester City's best player since the start of the campaign has seen plenty of Sky Blues laud Guardiola on Twitter, with many calling for the Spaniard to extend his stay at the Etihad Stadium past 2023.

