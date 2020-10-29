'Signed his pre-contract', 'new surroundings for next season' - Julian Nagelsmann visits Man City training centre as fans react in numbers

Manchester City fans have reacted in their numbers as news emerged on Thursday afternoon of Julian Nagelsmann visiting the City Football Academy for a training session with his RB Leipzig squad before they jetted back to Germany.

The Bundesliga side fell to a hugely disappointing 5-0 defeat at the hands of Manchester United on Wednesday night in the Champions League. A stunning Marcus Rashford hat trick following his introduction had Leipzig coaches baffled as to how exactly it went to wrong for a side that usually get it so right.

The morning after the defeat clearly had Leipzig bosses wanting an immediate return to work, with reports emerging from German newspaper Kicker that head coach Julian Nagelsmann asked Manchester City to use the world-class facilities at the City Football Academy for a training session, before their flight back to Germany.

(Photo by ANTHONY DEVLIN/AFP via Getty Images)

It must be noted that this is standard procedure for the majority of away sides in the Champions League, with squad usually spending the following day in the opposition's city or country to recover and train following the game the day before.

That being said, it didn't stop Manchester City fans from getting excited about Nagelsmann paying a visit to what some labelled 'his future home'. The 33-year-old manager has been linked with interest from the Premier League side on multiple occasions, with a recent report from the Telegraph claiming that City would be 'closely monitoring' his intentions come the end of the season.

-----

