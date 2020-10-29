SI.com
City Xtra
HomeNewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/Opinions
Search

'Signed his pre-contract', 'new surroundings for next season' - Julian Nagelsmann visits Man City training centre as fans react in numbers

Freddie Pye

Manchester City fans have reacted in their numbers as news emerged on Thursday afternoon of Julian Nagelsmann visiting the City Football Academy for a training session with his RB Leipzig squad before they jetted back to Germany.

The Bundesliga side fell to a hugely disappointing 5-0 defeat at the hands of Manchester United on Wednesday night in the Champions League. A stunning Marcus Rashford hat trick following his introduction had Leipzig coaches baffled as to how exactly it went to wrong for a side that usually get it so right.

The morning after the defeat clearly had Leipzig bosses wanting an immediate return to work, with reports emerging from German newspaper Kicker that head coach Julian Nagelsmann asked Manchester City to use the world-class facilities at the City Football Academy for a training session, before their flight back to Germany.

fbl-eur-c1-man-utd-rb-leipzig
(Photo by ANTHONY DEVLIN/AFP via Getty Images)

It must be noted that this is standard procedure for the majority of away sides in the Champions League, with squad usually spending the following day in the opposition's city or country to recover and train following the game the day before.

That being said, it didn't stop Manchester City fans from getting excited about Nagelsmann paying a visit to what some labelled 'his future home'. The 33-year-old manager has been linked with interest from the Premier League side on multiple occasions, with a recent report from the Telegraph claiming that City would be 'closely monitoring' his intentions come the end of the season.

-----

You can follow us for live Man City updates here: @City_Xtra

Comments (2)
No. 1-2
Waterlazy
Waterlazy

Nagelsmann suits United more though

Mateka
Mateka

Lost 5-0 Say no more.

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Sheffield United midfielder admits he 'admires' Man City star ahead of Premier League clash

Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge has told the Sheffield Star how he “admires” Manchester City midfield Kevin De Bruyne ahead of the Blades’ Premier League meeting with the Blues on Saturday.

Harry Winters

Everything You Need To Know: Sheffield United vs Manchester City (Premier League)

This weekend, Pep Guardiola’s side travel over the Pennines to face Sheffield United, knowing anything but three points would leave their title chances in a perilous position.

Harry Winters

Ferran Torres to get his first league start, with Rodri dropped - Sheffield United vs Man City Predicted XI (PL)

Manchester City will look to build on their much improved performance in the Champions League as they return to Premier League action against the Blades at Bramall Lane this Saturday.

richarddugdale

Man City youngster set to be recalled to the England squad

Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden is expected to be recalled to Gareth Southgate’s England squad for the final international break of the calendar year.

Harry Winters

Man City 'preparing' an offer of around €40 million for Bundesliga midfielder

Manchester City are preparing an offer of around €40 million for Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Denis Zakaria.

harryasiddall

"Hopefully I can do a good job this season to stay longer." - Pep Guardiola Press Conference Highlights (vs Sheffield United)

Manchester City return to Premier League action as they travel to Sheffield United in the early Saturday kick-off.

harryasiddall

Pep Guardiola provides major update on Man City future amid Barcelona interest

Pep Guardiola has provided supporters with a significant update on his Manchester City future, amid reports of a potential interest from Barcelona this week.

Freddie Pye

Man City star could be back 'earlier than expected' - possible boost for Liverpool clash

Manchester City could receive a major injury boost when they host Liverpool on November 8th, with Sergio Aguero in line for a return for that game from the hamstring problem sustained at West Ham, according to the latest reports.

Freddie Pye

Lionel Messi still has Man City as an 'interesting option' - player's father in contact with top club officials over possible move

After a long summer saga between Manchester City and Lionel Messi, the stories of the Argentine’s possible world shattering move to Manchester City have returned - and unsurprisingly given the recent changes at the Camp Nou.

Adam Booker

Man City scouts believe 22-year-old striker 'should be similarly considered' alongside Haaland and Mbappe - officials 'keeping a close eye'

Manchester City scouts are 'keeping a close eye' and 'regularly checking' on Red Bull Salzburg striker Patson Daka, while also 'providing detailed reports' on the player, according to an exclusive report from 90Min.

Adam Booker

by

GILLANE