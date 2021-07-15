Sports Illustrated home
Significant Carabao Cup Change That Could Affect Man City From Next Season

The Carabao Cup semi-final will return to its usual two-legged format for this upcoming season, as Pep Guardiola's blues chase a historic fifth consecutive win in the competition.
Due to the delayed start to last season, the semi-finals were determined in a one-off fixture, with Manchester City claiming a 2-0 victory over Manchester United at Old Trafford. 

This was on their way to clinching a fourth consecutive Carabao Cup, beating Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley Stadium in the showpiece final.

The final was a tense affair, but Aymeric Laporte's header from a Kevin De Bruyne cross deep into the second half was enough for Fernandinho to lift his first title as the official Manchester City captain.

With football returning to normality after two COVID-19 hit seasons, the Carabao Cup restores its traditional structure, with both legs of the semi-final set to be played in the weeks beginning January 3rd and 10th.

Last month, it was also announced that energy drinks giant Carabao had extended their partnership with the EFL for a further two years, securing the naming rights of the famous English League Cup until 2024.

The competition has recently faced harsh criticism from UEFA, with President Alexander Cerefin calling for the competition to be scrapped due to fixture congestion.

But fear not Blues, everyone's favourite club competition seems here to stay, with the extra edge of a two-legged semi-final to enjoy as Manchester City aim to bring home number five, and continue their streak as the exclusive owners of the Carabao Cup.

