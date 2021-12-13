Significant Link Created Between Pep Guardiola and Potential Man City Successor

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola and his potential successor at the Etihad Stadium, Ajax coach Erik Ten Hag, are close to moving under the same roof following a new development behind the scenes.

Pep Guardiola's brother - who also stands as the Premier League manager's representative, Pere Guardiola, is set to sign a brand new deal with 'Sports Entertainment Group' - the same agency that manages Ajax coach, Erik ten Hag.

As reported by David Ornstein of the Athletic, Pere Guardiola will make the move to SEG after leaving Media Bas Sports last February - however, there is no seemingly a direct link between the Ajax coach and a name that has crucial links to Etihad officials.

The Dutch Manager is one of the few names seen as one of Pep Guardiola's potential successors at Manchester City, after his current deal expires in the summer of 2023 and the former Barcelona boss moves on from life in the Premier League.

Pep Guardiola has openly stated that after in excess of seven years at Manchester City, he is looking forward to taking a break and turning his attention towards coaching a national team.

The club are already shortlisting names that can replace the Catalan coach, if he refuses to extend his contract with the Champions beyond 2023 - and given the successes of Ajax under Ten Hag, it is difficult to see a scenario where he is not considered.

It has been reported that Ten Hag is one of the candidates being considered for the job, with a previous report from the Telegraph in the past week suggesting that he is already been 'shortlisted' for the top job at the Etihad.

Manchester United have also identified Erik Ten Hag as a strong target to replace interim manager Ralf Rangnick next summer. Old Trafford officials believe that he can take the club back to their glory days in the Premier League.

Although he has several admirers in the Manchester United boardroom, the newly established link between SEG and Pere Guardiola's management firm may have tipped the scales in favour of Manchester City.

