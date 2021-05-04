Sir Alex Ferguson spends 'roughly 1 hour and 20 minutes' with key PSG officials ahead of Man City Champions League clash

Former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson has spent time at the base of the Paris Saint-Germain squad and travelling party in Manchester on Tuesday, just hours ahead of the Champions League semi-final second-leg against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

The 79 year-old was captured by Manchester Evening News photographers at the Lowry Hotel in Manchester city centre - where only the Paris Saint-Germain squad and club officials are housed due to ongoing Covid-19 restrictions.

The French outfit are in Manchester with the intention of securing a place in their second consecutive Champions League final, but currently find themselves 2-1 down from the first-leg in Paris last week.

Second-half goals from Kevin de Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez overturned Marquinhos' opener at the Parc des Princes after just 15 minutes, and Mauricio Pochettino's side will now look for every form of advantage they can get to complete a turnaround at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday night.

According to information from the Manchester Evening News' photographers, Sir Alex Ferguson, who was captured wearing a Manchester United-branded face mask, spent roughly 1 hour and 20 minutes inside the Lowry Hotel before leaving the building alongside Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi.

Adam Crafton from the Athletic went on to state on social media shortly after the images surfaced that the Scot was at the Lowry Hotel mostly to see the PSG president - who is a friend of Sir Alex Ferguson.

Crafton continues by pointing out that both Ferguson and Al-Khelaifi were also two 'significant voices of opposition' to the European Super League during the past few weeks.

Manchester City host Paris Saint-Germain at the Etihad Stadium from 8PM - with a place in the Champions League final up for grabs, where the winner will face the winner of Chelsea vs Real Madrid on Wednesday night.

