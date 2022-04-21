Six New Inductees Voted into Premier League Hall of Fame

Sergio Agüero, Didier Drogba, Vincent Kompany, Peter Schmeichel, Paul Scholes and Ian Wright have today been named as the latest inductees into the Premier League Hall of Fame.

They were selected by the public, through an online vote, and the Premier League Awards Panel. They join Wayne Rooney and Patrick Vieira as this year’s inductees and will be formally honoured at an event in London this evening.

The Hall of Fame recognises and celebrates the exceptional skill and talent of individuals who have graced the Premier League since its inception in 1992. It is the highest individual honour awarded to players by the League.

Sergio Agüero is the highest-scoring overseas player in Premier League history, having scored 184 goals in just 275 appearances for Manchester City. He joined the Citizens before the 2011/12 season and finished that campaign by scoring one of the most iconic Premier League goals of all time.

IMAGO / Sportimage His dramatic late winner on the final day against Queens Park Rangers sealed Manchester City’s first Premier League trophy. The Argentinean – who was the Premier League’s leading scorer in 2014/15 – won four more titles before leaving the club at the end of last season. Agüero said, “Since I was nine or 10 years old, I wanted to play in the Premier League. I think it is the best league in the world, where the football is fast and beautiful and the atmosphere is always incredible." “Entering the Hall of Fame makes me happy for myself and for my family. My son can say that is something his father has achieved." "I just loved playing football here with Manchester City and the memories of winning the Premier League five times, including the most important goal of my career to win that first one. I miss my team-mates and the fans a lot still now.” IMAGO / PA Images Vincent Kompany joined Manchester City in 2008 and played a key role in the transformation at the club over the coming years. He won the Premier League Player of the Season award in 2011/12 as he captained the Citizens to their first Premier League title. A highly accomplished centre-back with four Premier League winner’s medals to his name, one of his defining moments came when he scored a stunning 30-yard strike in the penultimate game of 2018/19 – his last goal for the club – to swing the title race in their favour. IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

Kompany said: “I feel that I found a home at Manchester City and in the Premier League so I am delighted to be joining the Hall of Fame."

“I came to love the club and I think the biggest achievement of my career was to be a part of such an incredible journey, where we progressed from a side without high expectations to become a dominant force and champions four times.”

The Premier League Hall of Fame launched in 2021 to recognise and honour former players who have an exceptional record of on-pitch success and have shown significant contribution to the League.

Thierry Henry and Alan Shearer became the inaugural inductees into the Premier League Hall of Fame. They were joined by David Beckham, Dennis Bergkamp,

Eric Cantona, Steven Gerrard, Roy Keane and Frank Lampard who were selected following a fan and panel vote to complete the ‘Class of 2021’.

