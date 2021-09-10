Six Things Spotted in Man City Training Ahead of Leicester City Clash

Manchester City's first-team squad and plethora of youth talent have returned to training following the international break, as they gear up to face Leicester City in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

Pep Guardiola's side will be looking to secure their third successive victory of the season, when they travel to face Brendan Rodgers' side at the King Power Stadium, after back-to-back 5-0 demolition jobs over Norwich City and Arsenal last month.

However, despite all the good news on the injury and fitness front ahead of the weekend's action, Manchester City have been hit by major uncertainty with Brazil's enforcement of a 'five-day rule' - meaning that as things stand, Ederson and Gabriel Jesus would be blocked from playing against the Foxes.

Nevertheless, the club have showcased plenty of training action from Thursday, and here are six things City Xtra have spotted from the session.

1. City duo return to full training

After weeks of rest, recovery and rehabilitation, Manchester City fans were treated to the very welcome sight of Phil Foden and Kevin de Bruyne both returning to full first-team training on Thursday afternoon.

The duo were in high spirits as they rejoined their City teammates out on the City Football Academy surface, with Foden letting out a "Here we go, here we go", as he ran up the steps to the pitch.

But what does this mean for their chances of facing Leicester City on Saturday afternoon? Jack Gaughan of the Mail provided the latest.

Gaughan has reported that Kevin De Bruyne has now put himself 'in contention' to feature this weekend after training with the rest of the squad. However, Pep Guardiola is likely to make a late call on his fitness before the trip to the King Power Stadium.

As for Phil Foden, the Mail report that the England international has largely still been undergoing individual training sessions as he works his way back from a foot injury - appearing to indicate that he is slightly behind his De Bruyne in his recovery.

(Photo via Manchester City)

2. Nathan Ake in training despite Netherlands exit

Thursday's training session also brought about the welcome sight of Nathan Ake featuring with the rest of the first-team squad, following his mysterious and rather worrying exit from the Netherlands camp earlier in the week.

The Oranje reported that the Manchester City centre-back had left the national team training camp due to 'private circumstances' - leading to some supporters wondering whether he would play any part in the weekend's fixture.

Nevertheless, Ake is back and looked in fine form as he joined the rest of his teammates ahead of the weekend's action. Although, he is not expected to play any significant role in the clash against Leicester barring a significant late injury crisis in defence.

(Photo via Manchester City)

3. Liam Delap is back, with an opportunity to grab!

Sticking with the theme of players returning to first-team training this week, and Manchester City's exciting young striker talent Liam Delap returned to the first-team set-up following a lay-off with injury.

Unfortunately for the teenager, the setback meant he missed out on the entirety of pre-season, when Pep Guardiola would have almost certainly handed him a huge opportunity to make the Manchester City striker spot his own.

However, with no out-and-out striker signed by the club, Liam Delap will still be fancying his chances to show his worth in the leading role throughout the course of the campaign - and with a Carabao Cup third round tie on the horizon, the former Derby academy graduate will be licking his lips.

Delap was also joined by a plethora of rising young talents at the City Football Academy, looking to impress manager Pep Guardiola. Alongside the striker were Luke Mbete, Romeo Lavia, Cole Palmer, James McAtee, and Samuel Edozie.

(Photo via Manchester City)

4. Scott Carson gears up for possible Premier League start

In the most remarkable of circumstances, we could be on the verge of a second Premier League start for Manchester City's iconic third-choice goalkeeper, Scott Carson.

Following the enforcement of a controversial 'five-day rule' by the Brazilian Football Association this week, City's Brazilian duo of Ederson and Gabriel Jesus have been blocked for this weekend's action. You can read full details on the circumstances here.

Until the Premier League reach a compromise, should a compromise even be found before the weekend, Manchester City will be without Ederson and Zack Steffen - with the latter ruled out through Covid-19 quarantine.

That leaves one senior first-team goalkeeper: Scott Carson - who was in fine form in Thursday's training session. We strongly suggest you check out the truly sensational saves at 3:28 and 4:50 in Manchester City's five-minute training video.

It really is time to get excited...

5. The Rodri Rocket

We're starting to become accustomed to these by now.

But one thing we just couldn't miss was yet another absolute pile-driver from Manchester City's Spanish midfielder, who shifted the ball onto his arguably 'weaker' left-foot from distance before slamming an unstoppable strike past Scott Carson.

It's just too good not to watch, so get yourselves over to the 4:00 mark in Manchester City's latest training ground video and watch it with your own eyes!

After his goal against Arsenal, could we be treated to yet another thunderbolt from Rodri this weekend?

6. McAtee showing his talents for all to see!

He's been dubbed the Salford Silva, but even the legendary El Mago sometimes hesitated to strike a ball with such confidence... especially from distance!

Take a bow, James McAtee.

In case you weren't already excited to see the teenager in competitive first-team action, the latest training ground video captured a ridiculously impressive strike from the 18 year-old, moving the ball onto his preferred left-foot and curling the ball into the top corner.

Those words once again don't do the goal any justice, so skip to 4:38 in Manchester City's training ground video to watch it yourself!

Players spotted in first-team training media:

Goalkeepers: Ederson, Scott Carson.

Defenders: Joao Cancelo, John Stones, Aymeric Laporte, Ruben Dias, Luke Mbete, Nathan Ake.

Midfielders: Rodrigo, Romeo Lavia, Fernandinho, Ilkay Gundogan, Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden, Cole Palmer, Jack Grealish, Bernardo Silva, James McAtee.

Forwards: Samuel Edozie, Riyad Mahrez, Gabriel Jesus, Raheem Sterling, Liam Delap, Ferran Torres

Note: Not all players are captured in club media, so missing names does not always mean they were missing from the session.

