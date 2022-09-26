Jack Grealish's Long-Term Future Is At Manchester City- Sky Sports Reporter

It's been an eventful couple of weeks for Jack Grealish.

The Manchester City winger scored his first goal of the season in the club's last game against Wolves and would go on to secure the Man of the Match award for his performance as his side went on to win 3-0.

The 27-year-old would then make headlines again in the week following the match after he had a public spat with former Liverpool midfielder Graeme Souness.

IMAGO / Colorsport

Souness was very critical of Grealish while speaking on TalkSPORT, saying that he didn't view the Birmingham native as a 'great player' and that he believes the England man is guilty of holding onto the ball for too long.

This prompted Grealish to respond by saying that he 'doesn't know' what Souness' problem is with him and that he has been instructed by Pep Guardiola to hold onto the ball for as long as possible.

Following this rather public argument, the winger would then play for England in their Nations League defeat to European champions Italy, in which he was shown a yellow card and banned for The Three Lions' forthcoming match against Germany.

And while Grealish did directly respond to Souness' comments, the Scotsman is far from the first pundit to openly criticise the City man.

IMAGO / PA Images

The England international has received a substantial amount of criticism over the last year or so due to his perceived lack of impact since joining the club from Aston Villa last year.

City paid £100million to acquire Grealish's services but many believe that this was an overly inflated fee considering his performances for The Cityzens since his arrival.

It's impossible to argue against the fact that there has been a significant drop-off in Grealish's numbers in terms of direct goal contributions. The winger provided 18 contributions in the Premier League in his last season at Villa but saw those numbers decrease threefold last season when he amassed just six in total.

However, despite this downturn in output, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth believes that his manager and club will continue to show faith in the £100million man.

IMAGO / News Images

When asked by Givemesport if he believes that Grealish's long-term future is at City, Sheth responded: “I think so. In current football, there just seems to be a lot of short-termism doesn’t there. If someone has a bad game, well, he’s not going to be lasting very long.

“If you have a good game, you could be here for 10 years or so. So, for Manchester City and Pep Guardiola to commit £100 million on a player, I just cannot imagine why they would say, ‘actually, no, he’s not for us. He’s not fitted in’.”

Considering the club's huge expenditure on the former Villa man just one year ago, it would seem foolish for the Sky Blues to discard all faith in the playmaker after just one season.

Grealish looked much improved last game and if, as he says, he is yet to reach peak fitness then it would be no surprise if his performance levels continue to steadily improve.

Read More Manchester City Coverage: