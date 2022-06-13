Skip to main content
Sky Sports Pundit Jamie Carragher Thinks Signing Erling Haaland Doesn't Instantly Change Things

Former Liverpool man Jamie Carragher has had his say on Manchester City signing young and upcoming star Erling Haaland.

The scouser has recently been involved in soccer aid and Liverpool legends games which have raised money for various charities.

Jamie Carragher

Jamie Carragher challenging Gary Neville

The whole football world has been reacting to the Haaland deal since it was announced Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund had struck a deal.

Since the unveiling of the 6 ft 4-inch striker, everyone has been giving their thoughts yet again and Sky Sports asked their Monday Night Football pundit for his input.

Carragher said: "[Man City] have so many players now who don’t play through the middle, they keep the ball so well and they control the game so well. Maybe they will lose a little bit of that. So, I don’t think it’s a forgone conclusion that means City are going to win everything."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Furthermore, he added: "We are talking about one of the world’s greats even at such a young age, but I don’t think anyone should be raising the white flag too early because it’s going to be really interesting how he fits into the team."

The former centre back believes he won't make too much of a difference in City's league campaign as he also said; "They have a great team and a great manager, and I actually think Haaland coming in won’t make that much of a difference in terms of how many points they get.

"They always get in the mid-90s for points anyway, which is a remarkable feat.

“He may have been brought in just to make that difference in those games where they just fell short, maybe more in the Champions League than the Premier League actually."

