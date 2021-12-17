"Snuck in Man United Like We Wouldn't Notice", "This is A Joke!" - Plenty of Man City Fans React to Key Star's Verdict on Premier League Title Race

A section of Manchester City fans have taken to Twitter to react to Oleksandr Zinchenko's claims on the sides that will challenge for the Premier League title this season.

It's been a tight race for top spot in England's top-flight so far this term, with Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City battling it out week on week for league glory in May.

Despite making a sluggish start to the season with consecutive defeats against Leicester City and Tottenham in the Community Shield and Premier League respectively, Manchester City have been in sensational form of late having recorded seven league wins on the trot.

Chelsea have taken their foot off the gas in the past few weeks after being considered as the favourites to challenge Pep Guardiola's side for the league title this season on the back of Champions League glory in May.

After succumbing their Premier League crown to City last season, Liverpool have looked the real deal with Virgil van Dijk back in defence and Mohamed Salah ripping defences apart since the start of the campaign.

In a new interview with VBET News this week, Manchester City full-back and left-sided midfielder Oleksandr Zinchenko was quizzed on who he thinks will run the marathon of challenging his side for the Premier League title this season.

The Ukraine international said: "I think Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United all at once. Chelsea are a very organised team. It’s tough to play against them."

Manchester United sacked Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as head coach after a disappointing run of results, and while the Red Devils have claimed three league wins out of three under interim boss Ralf Rangnick, they sit in sixth place in the Premier League table after 16 outings.

While Chelsea and Liverpool are certified title challengers based on their league performances so far, Zinchenko's remarks on City's cross-town rivals challenging City for the title have seen a series of the club's fans react on social media.

