“So Close To A Crisis!", “He’s Finished” - Plenty Of Man City Fans React to Fresh Kevin De Bruyne Fitness Reports

Plenty of Manchester City fans have reacted to some worrying news concerning Kevin De Bruyne and his ongoing ankle problems.

It's been a welcome sight for Pep Guardiola and Manchester City fans to see Kevin De Bruyne back on the field in recent weeks.

The Belgian has been sidelined for an extended period following an injury picked up with his country on European Championship duty - 60 minutes into their quarter-final clash with Portugal, De Bruyne had to be withdrawn.

Despite featuring for 20 minutes in Manchester City's opening day defeat to Tottenham, De Bruyne made his first start of the campaign in midweek against RB Leipzig in the Champions League.

The Belgium star also made an appearance off the bench in Saturday's disappointing draw with Southampton, but failed to provide the attacking spark the team needed.

Since then, some relatively worrying injury news has emerged.

It seems as though De bruyne's ankle problem has not gone away entirely, with Voetbal24 in Belgium reporting that the club's medical staff do not want to 'overload' his ankle, and are being extra cautious to avoid another ligament injury and possible subsequent ankle surgery.

The 30-year-old is however ‘being prepared for more important matches’, such as versus Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain next week - suggesting that it is merely caution from the part of medical staff, as opposed to a confirmed injury.

Despite a level of reassurance, the news has not gone down well on City Xtra's Twitter page, with some fans worried that the mounting injuries could slide the club into a 'crisis', whilst others are more concerned about the future of De Bruyne himself.

