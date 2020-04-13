"Some clubs have more power with the media than others" - Bernardo Silva describes why some Man City players haven't won individual awards

In an interview with Bleacher Report on Instagram, Bernardo Silva has said some deserving Manchester City players haven't won individual end-of-season awards due to "some clubs having more power with the media".

The Portuguese international had a nearly hour-long conversation with Bleacher Report discussing a range of different topics; however, it was these particular comments which caught the attention of City and Liverpool fans.

(Photo by Alex Broadway/Getty Images)

Bernardo, when asked about receiving individual awards, started by saying: "I think it depends on a number of things. Some clubs have more power with the media and the organisations than the others.

For example in Portugal if you play for Benfica, you have more chance of winning an individual award compared to if you played for a mid-table team"

Last year's Manchester City Player of the Season continued to say in previous seasons, some of his teammates have also deserved some of the top awards:

“The last three seasons - Man City and Liverpool. We won the league, they were like 30 points behind - Kevin De Bruyne, unbelievable season, Mo Salah, scores a lot of goals, and they give the award to Mo Salah...”

"And this season, Kevin De Bruyne, another incredible season; but because we're behind, a player from Liverpool will probably win the award."

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

One thing's for sure, Bernardo certainly feels some players from the current squad have been under-appreciated when it comes to the individual awards; naming David Silva, Sergio Agüero and David Silva as just three more examples.

-----

