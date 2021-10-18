    • October 18, 2021
    "Some Next Level PR", "He's Better Than Overrated Salah!" - Plenty of Man City Fans React To Riyad Mahrez's Comments on Real Madrid Star

    Plenty of Manchester City fans have reacted to comments made by Riyad Mahrez concerning Real Madrid's star frontman, Karim Benzema.
    Author:
    Publish date:

    There's plenty of talk amongst football fans about who is currently the best footballer in the world.

    With Lionel Messi's slow start at Paris-Saint Germain and Cristiano Ronaldo's struggles at Manchester United, the door seems wide open for someone to make their mark - as Luka Modric did in 2018.

    A lot of names have been talked about in that bracket: Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland and Mohammed Salah just to name a few. However, there is one name that has dominated the headlines in Spain recently - Karim Benzema.

    The French international has started La Liga on fire, scoring nine goals and providing seven assists in eight games. Truly remarkable figures. 

    READ MORE: City midfielder close to signing new contract

    READ MORE: Juventus 'monitoring' situation of Manchester City star

    As per comments relayed by Get Spanish Football News at the weekend, Manchester City star Riyad Mahrez was also full of praise for the Real Madrid striker.

    "No words are needed," Mahrez began.

    "An incredible career, 10 or 11 years as Real Madrid's number 9 isn't easy. He deserves it and I'm happy for him, and may he score even more goals and stay at the top even longer."

    Plenty of Manchester City fans - and some Real Madrid supporters too - have reacted to that comment.

    The majority were lauding the Algerian for his 'ball knowledge' but a few weren't so happy, and have claimed Mahrez has only said these things for 'PR'.

    However a few replies stick out in particular, and they are ones claiming Mahrez is better than Liverpool's Mohammed Salah.

    READ MORE: Rodgers 'in the frame' to replace Pep Guardiola as City boss

    READ MORE: Haaland’s agent to hold talks with City in January over summer move

    You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

