"Something I Will Never Forget" - Manchester City Youngster Reveals Premier League Debut Was 'A Dream Come True'

Manchester City teenage sensation Cole Palmer has stated it was a dream come true to make his Premier League debut against Norwich City at the Etihad Stadium earlier this season.

With Phil Foden stamping his authority as one of the best youngsters in world football in recent years, Cole Palmer has looked like the next in line from the Manchester City academy to take the world by storm.

Having impressively scored in each of the Champions League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup since August, the 19-year-old has certainly grabbed his opportunities by the scruff of the neck and has not looked remotely out of place in the star-studded first-team ranks at the Etihad Stadium.

Coming on leaps and bounds this season, the Englishman recently reflected on making his Premier League debut in Manchester City's 5-0 thrashing of Norwich City in August, as the Wythenshawe-born attacker replaced Ilkay Gundogan with just over 20 minutes left on the clock.

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images “It was a dream come true. I have been working hard ever since I can remember to get the opportunity of playing in the Premier League," Palmer said on his debut last week, as quoted by Manchester City's official website. IMAGO / News Images “To play in the first team has been a target from day one, so to finally get the chance to come on in the Premier League in front of our fans at the Etihad Stadium was something I will never forget for the rest of my career. IMAGO / Sportimage "The team were obviously playing really well when I stepped onto the pitch. We had a frustrating result at Tottenham (1-0 defeat in north London) in our first game of the season the week before, so the lads were eager to pick up the first three points of the season and put in a good performance.”

The teenager went on to describe how he felt when Pep Guardiola gave him a run-out against the Canaries on the day, as he added: “I obviously got the shout with just over 20 minutes to go and I was excited to come on and hopefully put in a good performance to help the team.

“My family were in the stands watching. They have been there for me every step of my career, so it was a proud moment for me and my family that day.”

