"Sometimes I Have To Sacrifice Myself" - Kevin de Bruyne Opens Up On His Man City Roles

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has commented on his role in Pep Guardiola's side, as well as the influence that the Catalan coach has had on his career.

Kevin De Bruyne joined Manchester City in 2015 from German side Wolfsburg, and following the Belgian’s arrival, he has gone on to establish himself as arguably the best midfielder in the world.

The Belgium international has won a plethora of trophies whilst playing for the Sky Blues, including three Premier League titles and five League Cups and has also notably won back-to-back PFA Player of the Year awards – a feat only also achieved by Thierry Henry and Cristiano Ronaldo.

With Manchester City looking to retain their Premier League crown and go one step further in Europe this season, Kevin De Bruyne has featured in a newly-released UEFA documentary, ‘The Players’, and has commented on his role in the side as well as Pep Guardiola's influence on him personally.

As per comments via Manchester City’s official website, Kevin De Bruyne has reflected on his role in Pep Guardiola’s side and the impact that his contributions have on his fellow players.

Speaking in the UEFA-produced documentary, the Belgian international commented. “I think people know what I can do with the ball passing and creativity wise but, in my mindset, if I have a bad game I’ll still run the most and press the other team.”

Reflecting on the impact that his effort has on his teammates, De Bruyne noted, “It sets an example for everybody else. Especially being older now and more of a leader and people looking up to me now more than before, it says: ‘if you do it, then I have to do it’. This is the way it goes in a team.”

De Bruyne continued, “I think on average I do about 11 or 12 kilometres a game, I know I need to run a lot and I’ve also been pretty blessed in the sense that I’ve been able to run a lot all the time.”

“You know sometimes you get a small injury, but I know when I get one it’s mostly out of fatigue of playing a lot of games in a row and the amount of running and pressing that I do and the high intensity.”

“That happens sometimes. Sometimes I have to sacrifice myself and my body to help the team in a bad moment and that’s fine.”

Pep Guardiola arrived at Manchester City in 2016, and Kevin De Bruyne has credited the Catalan coach as being a key factor in his success at the club.

Likewise, many of Pep Guardiola’s achievements would not have been possible without De Bruyne’s contributions and the Belgian’s excellence throughout the years has led to the City manager hailing him as the best midfielder in the world.

Reflecting on Guardiola’s influence, the Belgian international said, “When Pep came in, he gave me the confidence to say, ‘you can be one of the best in the world’,” he added that Guardiola “gave me the confidence so in my mind it was something I had to show that trust in me, show the team.”

De Bruyne summarised, “From then, I feel like I progressed as a player, as a person as a leader for this club. And I think now I try to be as complete as I can on and off the pitch.”

Widely regarded as the best player in the Premier League, Kevin De Bruyne signed a four-year deal in May of this year thus committing himself to the club until 2025, by which time he will be 34 years of age and would have been at the club for ten years.

Kevin De Bruyne is expected to return to first-team action soon and was named on the bench during the Sky Blues’ recent victory over Leicester City, and consequently, it should not be too long until we once again see the Belgian in action for the club.

