"Sometimes I Wonder if I Will Ever Be Able To Sprint Again" - Sergio Agüero Tells Heartbreaking Story on Recent Twitch Stream

Sergio Agüero has revealed a heartbreaking admission about his heart condition, with the Argentine believing he will 'never be able to sprint again'.

While Manchester City are still on the hunt for his replacement, Sergio Agüero has opened up on his Twitch live stream about his heart condition - which forced him into early retirement a few months ago. 

After over a decade in England, Agüero decided it was time for a fresh challenge at the twilight of his career and made the switch to FC Barcelona upon the expiry of his Manchester City contract. 

He left the Premier League as the highest foreign goalscorer, the player with the most hat-tricks, and still holds the record for goals per minute ratio. 

His premature retirement was a sad sight for all football fans - particularly given the reasons behind it.

Speaking on his regular Twitch live stream yesterday, as relayed by Daily Mail, Agüero has provided an update on his condition - and it was a tough listen.

"If I try to play football now, I run out of breath," the Argentine admitted.

"Sometimes I wonder if I will ever be able to sprint again. I just feel like my heart doesn't work properly."

Now a regular Twitch streamer and an owner of his own E-Sports team, Agüero has shown signs that he is trying to move on to the next chapter of his life.

The way such a distinguished football career has ended is a hard one to take, however, his legacy at Manchester City and the Premier League is engrained in history forever.

