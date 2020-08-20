"Sometimes it’s time for change.” - Yaya Toure talks Pep Guardiola after Champions League defeat

Ex-City midfielder Yaya Touré has exclaimed the possible need for change at the Etihad, following the club's fourth successive Champions League knockout under the reign of manager Pep Guardiola.

Speaking to Sky Sports News, Touré said that Guardiola was brought to Manchester to win the Champions League, something that has been missing from the trophy cabinet at the Etihad since the competition began.

(Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

“Pep has been signed to bring the trophy to the club, and when you see your opponents like Liverpool win the trophy without doing a lot in the transfer market, it becomes quite strange and disappointing.

Everybody knows Pep is a great manager, but when things aren’t going your way, sometimes it’s time for change.”

It is tough to imagine where Manchester City would be without Pep Guardiola at the helm, winning eight domestic trophies in just four years. Are we set to see any changes on the touchline in the next few seasons?

-----

