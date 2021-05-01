"Sometimes they are more cold..." - Pep Guardiola heaps praise on Man City backroom staff during hectic fixture schedule

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola hailed the contribution of his team of backroom staff throughout the chaotic season, and even more so during the relentless run-in that looms over the club during the final month of the season.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola hailed the contribution of his team of backroom staff throughout the chaotic season, and even more so during the relentless run-in that looms over the club during the final month of the season.

The Etihad club, like most clubs throughout Europe, have played nearly every 72 hours for most of the season due to the compact schedule caused by the Coronavirus pandemic.

According to Pep Guardiola himself, he and his Manchester City players would not have made it through without his assistants, he claimed speaking ahead of the club's Premier League clash against Crystal Palace on Saturday afternoon.

READ MORE: Man City complete signing of Dario Sarmiento

READ MORE: Kylian Mbappe in race to be fit for Man City second-leg

“It’s a lot of games we know it, but the problem is it’s a short amount of time, you cannot enjoy one game - you think only of the next one.”

He continued, “I love my job and I'm fortunate to do it but sometimes you can’t take a break and analyse what’s going on. That’s why my backroom staff today, my assistants like Rodolfo (Borrell), Juanma (Lillo), were so important.”

Pep Guardiola claims that his staff have been a beacon of positivity throughout the down moments of the season, and for the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich who can certainly be ruled by emotion, that contribution can be invaluable.

READ MORE: Pep Guardiola discusses Man City's striker transfer plans

READ MORE: City suffer setback in pursuit of top striker target ahead of summer

“Because sometimes they are more cold to analyse what is going to happen, and even in the bad moments, Juanma and Rodolfo say: ‘We are going in a good direction’,” he closed.

You can read all of Pep Guardiola's quotes here.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra