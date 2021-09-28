September 28, 2021
"Sometimes We Win, Sometimes We Lose" - Pep Guardiola Provides Honest Assessment of Man City Defeat Against PSG

Pep Guardiola believes his Manchester City side played well despite defeat on the night to Paris Saint-Germain.
Author:
Publish date:

Manchester City were on the receiving end of some Lionel Messi magic on match-day two of this season's UEFA Champions League group stage.

Despite falling behind to an early Idrissa Gueye goal, the Blues enjoyed the large majority of the ball and created some good chances in both halves of the game. 

Their wastefulness would come back to bite them however, with Messi scoring a neatly worked goal to double PSG's lead and secure them all three point at the Parc des Princes.

READ MORE: Phil Foden set for major pay rise in fresh Man City contract agreement

READ MORE: Gabriel Jesus provides insight into Man City position change

Speaking after the game, Pep Guardiola believes his side played well on the night, but were simply caught out by the speed and quality of PSG's formidable trio.

"The last ten minutes were better, a good performance, we did everything," Pep Guardiola told reporters.

"We defended well, their counter-attacks are always dangerous with the players they have. That's my biggest compliment. Always we have to ask ourselves to do this - sometimes we win, and sometimes we lose." 

READ MORE: Pep Guardiola reveals pride at breaking long-standing City record

READ MORE: City set sights on Bundesliga midfielder following huge performance

Tonight's defeat, coupled with Club Brugge's shock win against RB Leipzig, drops the Blues down into third place in Group A. However, up next in Europe is a double header with the Belgian outfit.

Pep Guardiola will look to pick up and rally his troops for the last game in a daunting week of fixtures - Liverpool and a trip to Anfield now awaits Manchester City; a ground where they broke a 13-year long hoodoo only last season.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

sipa_35304436
