    December 18, 2021
    Son of Premier League Legend Set To Sign Scholarship Deal At Manchester City

    The son of former Liverpool and England striker Emile Heskey, is set to sign a scholarship deal at Manchester City, as per new information.
    With Phil Foden’s tremendous rise as one of the best young players in Europe, Manchester City’s youth academy has produced their finest example of the brilliant work they have done for years on end.

    Other notable prodigies include Cole Palmer, who made his first Premier League start against Everton as well as scoring a stunner against Club Brugge in the Champions League this season, as well as James McAtee, who came off the bench against the Toffees and impressed.

    As per a report by the Manchester Evening News’ Simon Bajkowski, the son of Emile Heskey, Jaden is set to sign a scholarship deal at Manchester City after turning 16.

    The attacking midfielder has turned heads during his time at Manchester City’s academy from a young age and by putting pen to paper, the youngster has decided to commit his future to the club.

    The allegiances with the blue side of Manchester run in the family, with younger brother Reigan joining the Under-9 side in 2016.

    Emile Heskey, the former Liverpool striker and England international, congratulated his son on the achievement in a post on Instagram, sending Jaden a birthday message.

    First-young scholars like Jaden Heskey are expected to join the Under-18s and if they showcase the potential to make the step-up, they are drafted to the Under-23s setup.

    Manchester City’s Under-18s won the national title last season and at present, stand the chance of closing the five-point gap between them and league leaders Blackburn Rovers this weekend.

    If Jaden Heskey possesses the talent and determination that his father portrayed at the highest level, City will have a gem on their hands.

