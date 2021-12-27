Skip to main content
    December 27, 2021
    "Soon to be Player of the Month", "Louder For the Haters at the Back!" - Plenty of Man City Fans React to Recent Performance of Star Forward

    Plenty of Manchester City fans have reacted to Raheem Sterling's Man of the Match performance against Leicester City.
    Pep Guardiola's side opened up a six point gap at the top of the Premier League table with a 6-3 win against Leicester City yesterday.

    It was a back and forth contest at the Etihad Stadium, with the Blues racing into a four goal lead within 20 minutes. 

    Kevin De Bruyne, Riyad Mahrez, Ilkay Gundogan, and Raheem Sterling were all in on the act, with City looking in total control.

    However, three quickfire Leicester City goals just after the half-time break left City in danger of squandering a near-unassailable lead. 

    Despite immense Leicester pressure, Aymeric Laporte restored City's two-goal advantage before Sterling made sure of the three points with his second of the game, and the Blues' sixth.

    It was the England international who was, once again, the star of the show. Sterling took both of his goals well but was a constant thorn in Marc Albrighton's side all afternoon. 

    The 27-year-old was direct and positive when on the ball and won the penalty that he himself converted. He was also unlucky to not take home the match ball, with an excellent City move ending with Sterling forcing Schmeichel into a superb save.

    For his performance, Sterling was awarded Man of the Match by Manchester City. 

    Plenty of supporters have reacted to his display over on City Xtra's Twitter page, with the vast majority pointing out the winger could be in with a shout of the Premier League's Player of the Month for December. 

    Here are a few of our favourites:

