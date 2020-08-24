Source claims Man City have already agreed deal with shirt sponsor

Manchester City have already signed a contract with shirt sponsor Etihad that goes beyond the 2020/21 season, reports the Daily Mail.

The Abu Dhabi based sponsor has been affiliated with Manchester City since 2009, and been a mainstay on the club's shirts since then. Publicly, however, it was thought that the deal would expire in 2021, with it possible that City would look elsewhere for a new mega-money deal.

The Mail, though, say that the deal extends beyond 2021 with Manchester City hopeful 'the relationship is prolonged further'. That suggests the Etihad name will continue to adorn the club's shirts, worn by superstars like Sergio Aguero, Kevin de Bruyne and Raheem Sterling, for the foreseeable future.

The financial impact of COVID-19 is suggested as one reason behind the extension, as it is not an opportune moment to seek out a new sponsor in the current market.

It is also suggested that in the future City may separate the kit and naming rights as part of the deal. So, in practice, that could mean City's shirts are no longer sponsored by Etihad but the stadium could continue to be affiliated with the Abu Dhabi business.

