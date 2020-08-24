SI.com
City Xtra
HomeNewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/Opinions
Search

Source claims Man City have already agreed deal with shirt sponsor

markgough96

Manchester City have already signed a contract with shirt sponsor Etihad that goes beyond the 2020/21 season, reports the Daily Mail.

The Abu Dhabi based sponsor has been affiliated with Manchester City since 2009, and been a mainstay on the club's shirts since then. Publicly, however, it was thought that the deal would expire in 2021, with it possible that City would look elsewhere for a new mega-money deal. 

Image placeholder title
(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

The Mail, though, say that the deal extends beyond 2021 with Manchester City hopeful 'the relationship is prolonged further'. That suggests the Etihad name will continue to adorn the club's shirts, worn by superstars like Sergio Aguero, Kevin de Bruyne and Raheem Sterling, for the foreseeable future.

The financial impact of COVID-19 is suggested as one reason behind the extension, as it is not an opportune moment to seek out a new sponsor in the current market. 

It is also suggested that in the future City may separate the kit and naming rights as part of the deal. So, in practice, that could mean City's shirts are no longer sponsored by Etihad but the stadium could continue to be affiliated with the Abu Dhabi business.

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

'I'm very confident that we can reach an agreement' - Bundesliga manager confesses Man City player is a key target

RB Leipzig coach Julian Nagelsmann has revealed that he remains 'very confident' of landing Man City defender Angelino, and suggested the player 'wants' the transfer.

markgough96

Man City star to receive first England senior call-up

According to The Sun, Manchester City star Phil Foden is set to be named in the England Senior Squad for the first time.

Jack Walker

Kalidou Koulibaly has his 'suitcases ready' ahead of Man City switch - The Daily Transfer Round-Up | #28

As the Premier League preseason enters the final three weeks, there's still plenty to talk about for Manchester City fans in the transfer market. Here's a round-up of all the big news from Sunday...

Nathan Allen

Heroes and Villains, Harry Maguire and Raheem Sterling: How racism corrupts the media's portrayal of English footballers

After years of vitriol, he decided to take a stand. Enough was enough. ‘I am not normally the person to talk a lot but when I think I need my point to be heard I will speak up’ – thus began Raheem Sterling’s Instagram post on 9 December 2018.

markgough96

Napoli 'ready to sit down and close deal' with Man City for Kalidou Koulibaly - agreement too late to sign Arsenal target

Napoli are reportedly 'ready to sit down and close a deal' with Manchester City for Kalidou Koulibaly, according to the latest reports from Italy, however the agreement has come too late for the Italian side to sign their number one replacement target.

Freddie Pye

"This is completely Guardiola's fault"- Wife of Man City star hit out after Champions League defeat

Vlada Sedan, TV Presenter and wife of Manchester City player Oleksandr Zinchenko, has unleashed criticism of Pep Guardiola, in the aftermath of the Lyon defeat.

Brendan Earley

Man City not making 'concrete steps' in Kalidou Koulibaly pursuit - entourage continue to press

Manchester City are not making 'concrete steps' in their pursuit of Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly, however the relevant officials are continuing to press for a favourable move, according to the latest reports.

Freddie Pye

Man City left-back in demand; two potential suitors - The Daily Transfer Round-Up | #27

On day 27 of the summer transfer window, it was incomings from Italy and outgoings to Spain that made Saturday’s rumour mill, as preparations on Pep Guardiola’s squad continue with the new Premier League season precisely three weeks away.

Harry Winters

Serie A star becomes #1 target for Man City as they accelerate plans to sign a striker

Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez has become Man City's first-choice target, after the club decided to accelerate plans to sign a striker.

markgough96

City Xtra plays: Football Manager (Part Four)

The Premier League takes it's rightful place in the backseat this week as we chase that all-powerful king of trophies, the Carabao Cup- but Liverpool stand between us and our first final as manager of Manchester City.

Nathan Allen