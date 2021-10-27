    • October 27, 2021
    Source Reveals Man City Rising Star Came Close to NOT Signing Professional Contract With Premier League Champions

    One Manchester City source has revealed this week how rising academy star Cole Palmer almost did not sign a professional contract with the club.
    Author:

    Scoring his first Champions League against Club Brugge last Tuesday was always going to thrust Cole Palmer even further into the limelight.

    Expectations are high, with some fans desperate for the 'next Phil Foden' to come through the Manchester City academy. His development will have to be carefully handled, but there's definitely promising signs. 

    But after all of this recent hype, it has been revealed in a new report that there was a chance Cole Palmer could have left Manchester City just a few seasons ago - and that was prevented by Jason Wilcox.

    According to an new report by Jack Gaughan of the Daily Mail, the aforementioned academy director 'put his neck on the line' to force the club's hand into giving the youngster a professional contract.

    In 2015, Cole Palmer had scored a brace in the under-15's Floodlit cup final win over Derby County, but there were reportedly internal discussions that his development wasn't going as planned and he would struggle to keep up with the rest of the fledgling talent. 

    Six years later, Cole Palmer signed a new five-year contract with the club, with Txiki Begiristain notably taking the midfielder to one side and telling him that this was the ultimate sign that they believe in his ability.

    Now a firmly-involved member of the Manchester City first-team squad, Palmer is starting to flourish amongst a star-studded group of players.

