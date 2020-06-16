Sources at Man City admit fears about 'potentially disastrous' exit of senior figure at the club

Insider sources at Manchester City feared that the departure of assistant coach Mikel Arteta could be 'potentially disastrous', reports Daily Mail journalist Jack Gaughan.

Arteta left City in December 2018 to become the new Arsenal manager, after serving as the club's assistant manager to Pep Guardiola. Gaughan claims that the feeling within the club was one of sadness at Arteta's exit, with well-placed sources describing it as 'potentially disastrous'.

The former Arsenal and Everton midfielder was acknowledged to be an important sounding board for Guardiola's ideas, and an important influence on the training pitch.

Gaughan also discloses that Guardiola had discussed working with Arteta in the Premier League prior to his decision to replace Manuel Pellegrini at City, and Arteta jumped at the chance when it finally arrived.

Additionally, Guardiola is still said to regard Arteta as possessing the capacity to replace the Catalan at the Etihad Stadium, when the time comes for Pep's own departure.

Arteta returns to Manchester on Wednesday night as Premier League action resumes, with City hosting Arsenal. It will provide the City hierarchy and the club's fans an opportunity to glimpse into Arteta's coaching style and the influence he has had at Arsenal in his short reign so far.

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

We’ve been nominated for an award at the 2020 Football Blogging Awards - to support City Xtra, simply click HERE and head to ‘Best Club Content Creator - Premier League’, and vote ‘Man City Xtra’!