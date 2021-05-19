Sources In Germany Provide Early Ilkay Gundogan Injury Update Ahead of Chelsea Champions League Final and European Championships

Sources in Germany have provided an early injury update on Ilkay Gundogan, after the Manchester City midfielder sustained a heavy blow to his knee/thigh in the defeat to Brighton on Tuesday night.

The Germany international was substituted early in the second-half of the 3-2 defeat to Graham Potter's side, after failing to run off a heavy blow to the knee/thigh region in the first-half.

There had been some concern among Manchester City supporters that the knock would make him a doubt for the club's upcoming historic fixture against Chelsea in the Champions League final, and possibly even for Germany in the European Championships this summer.

However, the latest emerging information from Germany puts plenty of concerns to rest, as Christian Falk from BILD provides the latest on the 30 year-old.

READ MORE: The latest on Kevin de Bruyne's fitness

READ MORE: Riyad Mahrez opens up on his Man City future

Falk reports that it is in fact 'all clear' in regards to Ilkay Gundogan's injury, and that the problem itself 'isn't that bad' - subsequently, Gundogan 'is ready' for action with both Manchester City and Germany.

The former Borussia Dortmund man is enjoying his best season from a personal point of view in his entire career, scoring plenty of goals and providing an all-round contribution both in front of goal and across the pitch.

To further highlight his form in front of the net so far this season, İlkay Gündoğan has scored more non-penalty goals than any other midfielder in the Premier League, with 12 goals of this nature to his name.

His goalscoring form earlier this year played a significant role in driving Manchester City to their third Premier League title in the last four seasons, and he will undoubtedly play a major part in the Champions League final in Porto in less than two weeks time.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra