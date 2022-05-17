Skip to main content

Sources Provides Update on Ilkay Gundogan's Situation Amid Rumours of Manchester Cty Exit

According to Sam Lee from the Athletic, a source close to Ilkay Gundogan has said the midfielder flown to Rome with his fiancée for two days off, amid rumours of his Manchester City exit.

Manchester City are just one win away from their fourth Premier League title in five seasons.

Victory against Aston Villa on Sunday in front of a noisy Etihad faithful will see Fernandinho loft the trophy high into the East Manchester sky for the second time as club captain. 

Despite going 2-0 down against West Ham last week, City showed immense character to battle back and pick up a vital point at the London Stadium. They even had a chance to take all three points, but Riyad Mahrez's 85th-minute penalty was saved. 

Even though the season is still one game from completion, the Blues have already made major moves in the transfer market, completing the signing of Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund.

However, leaving the club, Fernandinho has already announced he will not be extending his contract this summer and Gabriel Jesus has also been heavily linked with a move away. 

Another player who is now seemingly on the way out of the Etihad Stadium door is German international, Ilkay Gundogan. 

A report from Mike Keegan of the Daily Mail yesterday broke the exclusive news, claiming the 31-year-old was spotted boarding a private jet to Madrid from Manchester Airport on Monday. 

However, further information from Sam Lee has revealed sources close to Gundogan have said that he has actually flown to Rome with his fiancée for two days off. 

He also admits there is a possibility that he leaves City this summer, with talks planned with the club after the season.

This report was backed up by Sport1 and Bild, who say City will sit down with the German sometime in the next couple of weeks to discuss his future. However, Sport1 there are currently no signals or indications that City wants to give up the midfielder in the summer.

Real Madrid - Gundogan's rumoured destination - were interested in the midfielder when he instead opted to link up with Pep Guardiola at City back in 2016.

