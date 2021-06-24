South American Full-Back Reveals Aspirations Of Reaching Man City First-Team Ahead of Summer Move

Peruvian right-back and new Manchester City signing Kluiverth Aguilar is set for a one-season loan move in Belgium, but he has his sights set on soon making an appearance with the reigning Premier League winners.

Manchester City officials are well renowned as one of the top teams when it comes to scouting youth talents in South America.

For one, the Premier League side won a transfer race last year for a coveted South American prospect when it came to terms with Peruvian side Alianza Lima for the signing of right-back Kluiverth Aguilar.

Manchester City officials have already made arrangements for Aguilar's first year in Europe, as he will be loaned out to second division Belgian side Lommel S.K.

The 18-year-old talent will spend a mere one season with Lommel, where he will then return to England and work with club officials to orchestrate plans for the following season.

In the big picture, Aguilar is very much looking forward to the challenges that will come in his upcoming tenure under the Premier League powerhouse.

In speaking to the Peruvian-based outlet RPP Noticias ahead of his departure to Belgium, Aguilar touched on his footballing goals for his run in Europe.

"Beyond my young age, I hope to give one hundred percent in what will be this new experience," Aguilar said.

"The idea I have is not to return to Peru for at least 10 years."

Aguilar does not want to undergo a carousel of loan stints but rather aims to soon make his debut with Manchester City's first-team.

"I believe that it is possible as in life, everything is possible," Aguilar said.

"My goal is to reach the first team, but everything will come in time."

Manchester City officials will be keeping a close eye on Aguilar's upcoming loan stint in Belgium.

For the Peruvian talent, he will be looking to earn his place as a starter with Lommel S.K. as he aims to open up his run in Europe on a promising note.

