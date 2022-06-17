Skip to main content
Report: Southampton Plan To Steal Manchester City's Head Of Youth Recruitment

Southampton are reported to have made an ambitious move for Manchester City’s head of youth recruitment as they look to revamp their recruitment department.

Joe Shields has been with the Manchester side, initially as a scout, since 2013. However, the Telegraph are today reporting that he could be set to leave the club after almost a decade at the Cityzens.

Etihad Stadium View Cover

Shields is credited with unearthing talents such as Jadon Sancho, Liam Delap, Luke Mbete and Michael Olise.

Another two players recruited by Shields were Gavin Bazunu and Romeo Lavia. Bazunu recently made a permanent switch to the Saints, who also are understood to be interested in Lavia, which could be two factors into any decision Shields is to make.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

A report from the Telegraph states that Shields is the ‘leading candidate’ to take up the role of head of recruitment at Southampton.

The Telegraph say that Shields is the first major recruitment figure the club have approached since their takeover by Dragan Solak.

The appointment makes sense given Southampton’s continued use of younger players within their starting squad.

Tino Livramento and Armando Broja were both key players for the saints last season and they will be looking to add even more young talent to their squad. 

