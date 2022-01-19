Southampton Star Returns to Training Ahead of Premier League Tie Against Manchester City Following Recovery From COVID-19

Theo Walcott has returned to full first-team training ahead of Southampton's Premier League meeting with Manchester City at St. Mary's on Saturday afternoon after recovering from COVID-19.

Manchester City will be looking to cap off what has so far been a perfect month with a win over Southampton at the weekend, as Pep Guardiola's side aim for a 13th consecutive league triumph to extend their advantage further at the top of the Premier League.

Kevin De Bruyne's fine goal against Chelsea at the weekend saw the Sky Blues extend their advantage at the top of the pile to 11 points, with Liverpool and Chelsea attempting to pull off the seemingly impossible task of stopping Manchester City from romping to league glory in May.

The next hurdle for the high-flying league leaders are Southampton, who have been in fine form of late despite falling to a 3-1 loss at the hands of Wolverhampton Wanderers at the weekend.

The Saints have been handed a major fitness boost ahead of the visit from Pep Guardiola's side, with Theo Walcott back in training after being on the sidelines since the New Year, according to Tom Leach of Hampshire Live.

Walcott, who was reportedly suffering more from symptoms of COVID-19 than a few others at Southampton who recently returned positive tests, could possibly be in contention to face Manchester City at the weekend, according to Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl.

The former Arsenal man has a knack of delivering the goods against the Sky Blues, as he netted twice in the Gunners' 6-3 defeat to Manchester City in the Premier League during the 2013/14 campaign before going on to score three further times against the Etihad side during his time in north London.

With the exception of Riyad Mahrez - who is away with the Algerian National Team at AFCON - Manchester City should have a full-strength squad when they make the trip down south to face the Hampshire side on Saturday before a two-week break.

