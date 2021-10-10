"Southgate Take Notes", "He Could Replace Pep!" - Plenty of Man City Fans React to Key Player Missing Training Due to Injury

Plenty of Manchester City fans have reacted to Luis Enrique's decision to leave Ferran Torres out of Spain training with an ankle injury.

A lot of Manchester City fans will have had hearts in their mouths when Ferran Torres was substituted five minutes into the second half of Spain's Nations League semi-final with Italy.

After the game, manager Luis Enrique confirmed the extent of the injury; "Ferran Torres had a blow to the foot. I don't know how he is, but we will not take risks with any player."

After scoring a fine brace in a 2-1 win, Torres was the subject of high praise from Manchester City fans for his expert finishing and movement - something the Blues are desperate for at the moment.

READ MORE: The EIGHT Man City players nominated for Ballon d'Or awards

READ MORE: Ferran Torres responds to Barcelona transfer links

Ahead of the final on Sunday, Spanish journalist Joaquin Maroto has revealed Torres did not train with the rest of the Spain team this morning as a precaution ahead of the final versus France.

This has prompted a positive reaction from the Manchester City fans over on City Xtra's Twitter page, who have praised the decision by Enrique, whilst reminding other national team managers that they should act in a similar way.

Blues fans are all too familiar with national team injuries. Most notably, Kevin De Bruyne recently revealed he took painkilling injections to play through an ankle injury in the European Championships.

READ MORE: Man City's stance on a possible January transfer for Raheem Sterling

READ MORE: Bundesliga left-back reveals reasons for rejecting Man City

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra