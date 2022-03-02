Spanish Coach Opens Up on ‘Very Close Relationship’ With Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola

Former Manchester City assistant Domenec Torrent has opened up on his 'very close relationship' with Pep Guardiola.

When Pep Guardiola was appointed Manchester City manager back in 2016, he was insistent that the members of the coaching staff who helped him become so successful at Bayern Munich, followed him to the Etihad Stadium.

One of them was Spaniard Domenec Torrent - who had worked with the Catalan since 2007.

He joined Guardiola's in his first managerial job at Barcelona B - working as a tactical analyst - before also becoming a part of the 51-year-old's Barcelona first-team set-up.

Torrent remained with Guardiola at Bayern Munich and, more recently, Manchester City - winning 24 trophies in their 11 years together.

However, in 2018, Torrent decided to pursue a career in management himself and was appointed the manager of New York City FC - one of Manchester City's sister clubs in the City Football Group network.

IMAGO / PA Images Pep Guardiola and his staff look on at Anfield IMAGO / PA Images Pep Guardiola celebrates Carabao Cup triumph with his staff

After that spell in America, he moved to Flamengo before taking charge of Turkish giants, Galatasaray.

Speaking to beIN Sports recently on a host of topics, Torrent was quizzed about his relationship with Pep Guardiola while his assistant at the Etihad Stadium.

"We have a very close relationship," the 59-year-old began.

"He is my friend. Maybe Guardiola's team will play a game against us. I'm on good terms with many clubs and Manchester City is one of them."

Torrent likely means arranging a friendly game in the near future when he mentions facing City.

However, one thing is for sure, the Galatasaray coach will definitely have learned a thing or two about management from his time with one of the world's most successful coaches.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra