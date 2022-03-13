Spanish Manager Aims Money Dig At Pep Guardiola And Sets Mid-Table Challenge for Manchester City Boss

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has been challenged by Spanish coach Michel to manage a mid-level Spanish side to test his abilities at a club where he wouldn't have the financial resources at his disposal as he does at the Etihad Stadium.

Although Pep Guardiola is widely seen as one of the greatest football managers of all time, the Catalan still has his critics in the beautiful game.

The 51-year-old has won a plethora of trophies at every club he has ever managed, winning three league titles at all of Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Manchester City.

Yet a common criticism of the two-time Champions League winner is that, although impressive, each of these feats were performed with the aid of great players or substantial funding.

IMAGO / PA Images This has subsequently implied that Guardiola can only be considered in the uppermost bracket of football managers when he has tasted the same levels of success at a club that does not have such financial backing. IMAGO / Action Plus The latest to have their say on the matter is former Spain international and current manager Michel, who has claimed that Guardiola’s next step should be a more challenging one despite currently holding one of the most demanding positions in football management. IMAGO / PA Images “If I were (Pep) Guardiola, instead of taking a sabbatical year, I’d take a mid-level Spanish club to test myself and see what I’m capable of,” Michel said this week in an interview with Cadena Ser, as translated and relayed by Sport Witness.

Michel added that the club Guardiola chooses should be one where he 'doesn’t have so much money', which is in essence another jibe at the Spaniard, who has brought in some of the best players in the world during his spells in Spain, Germany and England since 2008.

It is worth noting that Michel is no stranger to mid-level Spanish clubs himself, having managed teams such as Rayo Vallecano, Sevilla and Malaga since going into management in 2005.

Despite this, the former midfielder’s trophies in Spain all came from his playing days, having won an impressive six La Liga titles at Real Madrid. Michel, who made 66 appearances for the Spanish National Team, was most recently manager of Getafe in 2021.

