Specific Details Of Kevin De Bruyne’s Injury Have Been Revealed Ahead Of Man City’s Champions League Final Against Chelsea

Vital information regarding the injury which caused Kevin De Bruyne’s absence from Manchester City’s matchday squad in a 2-1 defeat to Chelsea last weekend have now been revealed.

Pep Guardiola’s midfield kingpin has played a pivotal role in their increasingly successful campaign, playing at the heart of Manchester City’s 'number nine' system - which has brought the squad major success this season.

However, news of the Belgium international's injury has caused some concern among the Manchester City supporters, ahead of the biggest game in the club’s history - a Champions League final against Chelsea on May 29th.

Speaking to the press in his pre-match press conference on Thursday afternoon, Pep Guardiola gave an update on the Belgian’s availability ahead of Manchester City’s Premier League fixture against Newcastle on Friday night, but did not reveal the exact cause and nature of the injury.

READ MORE: The future of Fernandinho at Man City seems to be set

READ MORE: How Man City stars reacted on social media to league title win

“He's still injured, getting better. When he's fit, he'll come to training,” the Manchester City boss said.

However, Kristof Terreur of Het Laatste Nieuws has now shed some light on Kevin De Bruyne’s condition, revealing the nature of the midfielder’s injury.

According to the ever-reliable journalist, the Belgian has suffered an injury to his ‘right thigh’ and is currently being monitored with extreme caution by Manchester City’s medical staff, keeping in mind the club's upcoming Champions League Final against Thomas Tuchel's side.

READ MORE: The words of Pep Guardiola after third Premier League title

READ MORE: Fernandinho opens up on Premier League title win

The club’s medical staff do not want to take any risks, in order to ensure a swift return for the Manchester City ace in two week's time.

Pep Guardiola’s side have recently secured their third Premier League title in the last four years, and the next few Premier League games are of much lesser significance than the showdown event in Portugal - possibly allowing Pep Guardiola to rest De Bruyne to ensure a proper recovery.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra