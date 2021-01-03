Spokesperson for Benjamin Mendy releases statement on Covid-19 breach reports

A spokesperson for Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy has released a statement, via BBC journalist Simon Stone, on the reports surrounding the Frenchman and a breach of Covid-19 protocols on New Year's Eve.

As per an exclusive from the Sun on Sunday, the former AS Monaco defender held a party at his home in Cheshire on New Year's Eve. Mendy has admitted to a possible breach and informed Manchester City of the situation directly. It was also claimed that the 26 year-old contacted a modelling agent in London to arrange for girls to attend his home - however it is not known whether that request was fulfilled.

A spokesperson for the Manchester City defender has since released a statement - a short while after the club themselves released their own take on the situation earlier on Sunday morning.

(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

The spokesperson, as reported by Simon Stone of BBC Sport, stated "Benjamin and his partner allowed a chef and two friends of his partner to attend his property for a dinner party on New Year's Eve. Ben accepts this is a breach of Covid-19 protocols, and is sorry for actions. Ben has had a Covid-19 test and is liaising with Manchester City."

It remains to be seen whether Mendy will be a part of the matchday squad that is set to face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon, however the expectation is that he will be on the substitutes bench for the game.

