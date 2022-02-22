Sporting CP Midfielder Rejected Opportunity to Swap Shirts With Manchester City Star Following Champions League Encounter

One player from the Sporting CP rejected the opportunity to swap shirts with Manchester City's Bernardo Silva, when the two sides met in the Champions League last week, according to a report from Portugal.

Matheus Nunes’ name became a hot topic of discussion when Pep Guardiola described him as ‘one of the best players in the world’, after Manchester City’s 5-0 victory against Sporting in the Champions League round of 16 first-leg.

A recent report had also suggested that City could ‘advance’ in their interest to sign the highly-rated midfielder, with competition from Premier League clubs such as Newcastle and Everton.

However, the 23-year old has made the news once again in relation to Manchester City for different reasons this time around.

As per a recent report by Portuguese newspaper A Bola, as translated and relayed by Sport Witness, Matheus Nunes rejected the opportunity to engage in a shirt swap with Bernardo Silva after Sporting CP’s heavy defeat.

Further details suggest that the Brazil-born midfielder had informed the Manchester City man that he had ‘promised’ to hand his jersey to someone else.

However, the report states that Nunes would happily make the shirt swap when he meets his fellow countryman during international duty for Portugal.

It is a testament to how gifted the Sporting talisman is that a player of the calibre of Bernardo Silva went out of his way to exchange jerseys after the contest.

Nunes is certainly valued within his club as well, with a €60 million release clause attached to his name after he penned a contract extension with the Portuguese giants.

It is worth mentioning that a recent report mentioned that Sporting are ‘unlikely’ to demand as much, instead being willing to let go of the player for half the fee.

With Bernardo Silva and Pep Guardiola clearly rating Matheus Nunes’ talent, it is expected that his name will continue to be associated with Manchester City in the near future.

