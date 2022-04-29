Skip to main content

Spotted: 2022/2023 Manchester City Away Kit Snapped in Secret City Centre Photo Shoot

The rumoured Manchester City away kit for the 2022/23 season has been spotted during a photoshoot in the city centre, near Central Library on Tuesday afternoon.

Although Manchester City are still very much dealing with the business end of the 2021/22 season, eyes are already starting to look ahead to next season, with leaked images of the rumoured away kit coming to fruition.

Manchester City - who are yet to have secured a trophy this season - find themselves top of the Premier League table, as well as holding a 4-3 advantage heading into the second-leg of their Champions League semi-final against Real Madrid next week.

The first leg of the tie - played on Tuesday night - was an energetic, intense and memorable game with goals from Kevin De Bruyne, Gabriel Jesus, Phil Foden and Bernardo Silva ensuring the Citizens came out on top.

But that was not the only excitement Manchester City fans received on the day.

Earlier, pictures circulated on social media of the club’s rumoured away kit for the next season, with models donning the red and black kit near Central Library in Manchester city centre.

The leaked kit is reminiscent of many previously successful Manchester City sides including the 1969 FA Cup winners, the 1999/2000 team that secured Premier League promotion, and the iconic Premier League winning side of 2011/2012.

The new shirt is especially similar to the 2011/2012 edition, as both feature a golden print for the Etihad Airways sponsor, with the newer of the two going one step further and having the club crest in all gold too.

Where the latest kit slightly differs is in the stripes.

The previous two mentioned editions featured vertical stripes, whereas this newest edition from Puma has diagonal stripes - in an attempt to modernise and revamp an already classic kit.

The kit’s colours are synonymous with the history of the Citizens and so represents the latest attempt by Puma to encompass the club and city’s history with the present, after previous stabs of doing this through the Sergio Aguero-inspired 93:20 home kit this season, as well as the Hacienda nightclub themed away shirt of 2019/20.

Puma has been Manchester City’s official kit producer since the start of the 2019/20 season, having signed a big money deal to replace Nike, who had served the Citizens for six seasons prior.

