Sri Lanka, Maldives, Dubai: Where Manchester City's Stars Have Jetted Off to During the Premier League Winter Break

As Manchester City get into a two-week break from competitive, on-field action, here's a comprehensive round-up as to what several of Pep Guardiola's first-team stars are getting up to!

Originally, Manchester City had been planning on heading off on a warm-weather training camp in Abu Dhabi, as Pep Guardiola and his backroom staff looked for the best of both worlds: Good weather, and retaining sharpness.

However, as a direct result of the Covid-19 pandemic, and concerns over the safety of players and staff, as well as issues surrounding travel regulations, plans were amended and Pep Guardiola instead opted to hand his players much-need time with their family.

As such, the players not heading off on international duty have wasted no time in jetting off to various destinations around the globe, in search of a much-needed battery recharge following a relentless December and start to 2022.

Here's where a number of Manchester City's stars have headed to for some sunshine:

Aymeric Laporte - The Bahamas

Bernardo Silva - Yala, Sri Lanka

Ilkay Gundogan - Los Angeles, USA

Kevin De Bruyne - Maldives

Fernandinho - Brazil

Ruben Dias - Dubai, UAE

Jack Grealish - Dubai, UAE

Upon their return in England in the coming days, Manchester City's stars will immediately turn their focus to on-field action, as the club gear up for the next round of the Emirates FA Cup, in a fourth round tie with Fulham at the Etihad Stadium.

Following the clash against the Championship high-flyers, Manchester City take on Brentford at the Etihad Stadium in a Wednesday night fixture, as Pep Guardiola's side look to retain their minimum six-point lead over title rivals Liverpool.

