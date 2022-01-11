Status of Man City's Premier League Clash With Chelsea Revealed Amid Covid-19 Crisis

Manchester City's Premier League clash with Chelsea is expected to go ahead on Saturday afternoon, despite a Covid-19 outbreak in the Blues' squad.

It was revealed last Thursday that Pep Guardiola, Juanma Lillo, and seven first-team players were among the 21 personnel isolating for Covid related reasons.

This news came directly after Pep Guardiola himself revealed that Kyle Walker, Rodri, Phil Foden, and Oleksandr Zinchenko had all tested positive for the virus in the last month, as it continues to rip through the Catalan's squad.

Assistant coach Rodolfo Borrell took charge of Manchester City's FA Cup third-round clash with Swindon Town on Friday. This all proved to be little disruption, with the Blues strolling to a 4-1 victory over their League Two opposition.

Pep Guardiola is expected to be back on the touchline for Manchester City's Premier League top-of-the-table clash with Chelsea - scheduled to be played at 12:30 pm on Saturday.

According to a report by Paul Hirst in the Times, the game is expected to go ahead, with the overall number of positive cases not expected to threaten the staging of the game, provided that there are no mass outbreaks within either squad before the match.

The Times also notes that despite Manchester City opting not to name the players who tested positive; Ederson, John Stones, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Fernandinho, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, and Raheem Sterling were all missing from the matchday squad.

Further details from the Times also highlight that most of the Manchester City first-team players who contracted Covid-19 tested positive last Tuesday and Wednesday, and so are expected to come out of quarantine this week.

Pep Guardiola tested positive last Tuesday, and as such the Times states that the Manchester City manager can return to work on Wednesday, if he returns a second negative test.

Manchester City go into this crucial fixture 11 points clear at the top of the Premier League table and will be hoping to open up a bigger gap between the two sides at the Etihad Stadium.

In the reverse fixture, Gabriel Jesus' loan goal proved the difference in a thrilling encounter at Stamford Bridge.

