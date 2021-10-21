    • October 21, 2021
    "Stay Here Forever", "Sign An Extension!" - Plenty of Man City Fans React to Comments From Star Midfielder

    Plenty of Manchester City fans have reacted to comments made by Bernardo Silva, thanking the Blues supporters for their kind words in recent weeks.
    Author:
    Publish date:

    So far this season, there's no doubting Bernardo Silva has been one of Manchester City's best performers.

    Becoming an ever-present in Pep Guardiola starting XI, the Portuguese international has earned high plaudits for his unbelievable technical quality and tireless work-rate off the ball. 

    All of this comes just a few months after requesting to leave the club, with the general consensus suggesting Silva was growing tired of living the Manchester lifestyle.  

    His commitment to the team has never been in question, and that's always been appreciated by the Manchester City fans.

    Speaking to the club's official website on Wednesday, it was Silva who had a message of his own for the supporters.

    "I just thank them because over the past months it wasn't easy for me. Their support was unbelievable, and thank you very much," the 27-year-old said.

    This has obviously sent the fans on social media into a frenzy, with users over on City Xtra's Twitter page showing their love for the aptly named Bubblegum.

    Some supporters were just keen to reciprocate the positive comments, but others were getting excited, and are hoping these quotes are signalling a change in mood for Silva - and maybe the potential of a new contract to go with that.

